Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New $685,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.92 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

