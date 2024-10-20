Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases New Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,058.53 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $467.62 and a 12 month high of $1,077.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $893.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $757.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

