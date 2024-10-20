Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases New Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,854,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $64,196,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 597,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,281,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $47,381,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 500,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $293.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.95. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $413.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.