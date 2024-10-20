Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 3,901 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $145.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.89. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.82.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

