Net Worth Advisory Group Takes $631,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,877,000 after purchasing an additional 224,784 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,809,000 after purchasing an additional 355,106 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,971,000 after buying an additional 134,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $110.44 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

