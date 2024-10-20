New Century Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 41,018 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 41,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.