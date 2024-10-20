New Century Financial Group LLC Buys 314 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJR opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.