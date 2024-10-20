New Century Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $182.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.15.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

