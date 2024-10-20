New Century Financial Group LLC Makes New $678,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 1,464,167 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,424,000 after purchasing an additional 591,701 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.