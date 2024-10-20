New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,135 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after buying an additional 2,745,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BNDX stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

