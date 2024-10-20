New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 710 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

New Century Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

