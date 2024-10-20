New Century Financial Group LLC Takes Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. New Century Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 729,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $1,026,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 496,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 155,291 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,495,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PYLD opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

