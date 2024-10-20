New Perspectives Inc Invests $972,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.5% of New Perspectives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $8,896,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $917.97 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $921.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $858.02. The company has a market cap of $872.44 billion, a PE ratio of 135.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

