NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) PT Raised to $61.00

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Shares of NWE opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,593.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 35,628 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 85,235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,049,000 after acquiring an additional 187,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

