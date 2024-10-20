Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Reduced by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 33.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $2,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.