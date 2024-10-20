Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $11.93. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 24,515 shares.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $405,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

