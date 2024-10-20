Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $11.93. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 24,515 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
