Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.73. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 73,655 shares trading hands.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
