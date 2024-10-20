Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.73. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 73,655 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 101,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 957,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

