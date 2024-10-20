NXM Price Tops $57.03 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,629.59 or 0.99978317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007571 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000917 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00066593 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.