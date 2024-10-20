OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.
OFS Credit Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OCCIO stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. OFS Credit has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $24.89.
OFS Credit Company Profile
