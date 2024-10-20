OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $583.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $585.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $560.54 and its 200-day moving average is $547.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

