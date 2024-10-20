OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Comerica were worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 34.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $506,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.49 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,104.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comerica from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Comerica from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.62.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

