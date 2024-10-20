OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $56.53. 2,207,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,317. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,715.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $167,265.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,743.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,715.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $721,243. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

