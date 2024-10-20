OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,660 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.55% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,546,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,899,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the period. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 1,271,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after acquiring an additional 218,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,320,000 after buying an additional 157,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 680,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,937,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:ITM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 89,973 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.