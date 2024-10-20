OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 286 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Roche were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roche in the first quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Roche by 61.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Roche by 10.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter worth about $327,000.

RHHBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Roche stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

