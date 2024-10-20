OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 836 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,399,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671,188. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.51.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

