Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.60 on October 31st

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

TSE:OLY opened at C$98.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.01. Olympia Financial Group has a 12 month low of C$83.00 and a 12 month high of C$122.35. The firm has a market cap of C$237.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

