Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $41.10 on Friday. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -89.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Omnicell by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.