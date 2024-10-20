ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 66.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.23. 2,123,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $98.01.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.77.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

