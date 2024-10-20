Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,041,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after buying an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,324,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,554,000 after purchasing an additional 39,172 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $94,924.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,811.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $94,924.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,811.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $32,436.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,754.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ORA opened at $78.31 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $212.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

