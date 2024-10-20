Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.86 and last traded at $37.26, with a volume of 56930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORRF has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $399.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 227.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 92.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

