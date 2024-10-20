Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,125 ($27.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,147.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,303.21. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,634 ($21.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,765 ($36.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,470.93, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Tyson acquired 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,420 ($31.60) per share, with a total value of £140,868.20 ($183,949.07). In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Richard Tyson acquired 5,821 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,420 ($31.60) per share, with a total value of £140,868.20 ($183,949.07). Also, insider Gavin Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,274 ($29.69), for a total transaction of £568,500 ($742,360.93). Insiders bought a total of 5,842 shares of company stock worth $14,132,971 over the last three months. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.

