Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

