PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Trading Up 11% – Time to Buy?

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) was up 11% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 208,737 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 153,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of PainReform in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

PainReform Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $382,800.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PainReform stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 13.60% of PainReform worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

