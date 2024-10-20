Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $16.96.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 166.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $235,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Park Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1,704.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

