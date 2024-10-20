Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 2,299 shares traded.
Patriot Gold Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
About Patriot Gold
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moss Mine project comprising patented and unpatented mining claims located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona; and the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.
