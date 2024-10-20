Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $109.07 million and $353,938.54 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 109,061,210 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.