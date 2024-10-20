PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $628.18 million and $3.71 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 628,164,417 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 628,164,417.517593. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99986826 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,007,699.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

