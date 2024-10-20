Persistence Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.37 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Persistence token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $39.37 million and approximately $323,106.70 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Persistence has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 213,371,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,334,578 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

