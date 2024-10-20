Petix & Botte Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.3% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $951,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 7,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.51. 2,080,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,688. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

