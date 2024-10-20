Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 136,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 366.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 501,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 91,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 318,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 129,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,292.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.