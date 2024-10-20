PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CFO Scott Edward Peterson Sells 25,000 Shares

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 583,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,997. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $1.41 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $190.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.59.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,313 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,711,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 342,413 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 29.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 300,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 67,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 27,784 shares during the period. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

