POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC reduced its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 50.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of POSCO by 4.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 55,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

