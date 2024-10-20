Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.79 and last traded at $57.76, with a volume of 30865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.29.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,485,000 after buying an additional 529,078 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $18,054,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,222,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,413,000 after purchasing an additional 120,831 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

