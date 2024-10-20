Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,681 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 9.6% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $382.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $384.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

