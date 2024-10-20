Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 6,121 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MO opened at $49.61 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

