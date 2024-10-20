Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

