Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 3,080 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,661 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

Tesla Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $220.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

