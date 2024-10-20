Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 704.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

