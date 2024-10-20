Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,646,898 shares.
Purplebricks Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £951,000.00, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.31.
About Purplebricks Group
Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.
