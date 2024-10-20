Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Cap of $274.41 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $274.41 million and approximately $26.18 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00003805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.42 or 0.03929017 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00041270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002085 BTC.

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,364,622 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

